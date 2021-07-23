Letter: Is it Moronic to Believe in American Traditions? 

The last person Congress needs is another divider. Last week Harley Rouda called 74 million Republicans, “Morons”; “The fact that 6 million more morons voted for this man is mind-boggling to me”. Instead of debating real issues, he resorts to the Democrats playbook of name calling… first racists, then homophobic and now… morons.

Is it moronic to believe in American traditions?

Limited government and states’ rights

American exceptionalism and individualism

Capitalism instead of socialism and communism

Strong national defense

Free and protected speech

Second amendment rights to keep and bear arms

Belief in the constitution

Property rights

Lower taxes for the middle class

Low inflation

Energy security

Reduced gas tax

School choice for minorities and the poor in bad schools

185 million people keeping their private healthcare

Support small business

Reducing the debt

Fair trade

Law and order

All lives matter

Stop policing the world

Just to mention a few of our American core values and assumptions—and the Democratic party calls us morons for believing in these issues—if believing in these American values makes be a moron, so be it. Rouda had two years in Congress, and nothing to show for it.

Enjoy your life that capitalism gave you, in that walled community compound at Emerald Bay.

John Fornaro, Laguna Beach