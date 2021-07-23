Letter: Is it Moronic to Believe in American Traditions? 

The last person Congress needs is another divider. Last week Harley Rouda called 74 million Republicans, “Morons”; “The fact that 6 million more morons voted for this man is mind-boggling to me”. Instead of debating real issues, he resorts to the Democrats playbook of name calling… first racists, then homophobic and now… morons.
Is it moronic to believe in American traditions?
- Limited government and states’ rights
- American exceptionalism and individualism
- Capitalism instead of socialism and communism
- Strong national defense
- Free and protected speech
- Second amendment rights to keep and bear arms
- Belief in the constitution
- Property rights
- Lower taxes for the middle class
- Low inflation
- Energy security
- Reduced gas tax
- School choice for minorities and the poor in bad schools
- 185 million people keeping their private healthcare
- Support small business
- Reducing the debt
- Fair trade
- Law and order
- All lives matter
- Stop policing the world
Just to mention a few of our American core values and assumptions—and the Democratic party calls us morons for believing in these issues—if believing in these American values makes be a moron, so be it. Rouda had two years in Congress, and nothing to show for it.
Enjoy your life that capitalism gave you, in that walled community compound at Emerald Bay.
John Fornaro, Laguna Beach