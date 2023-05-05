Letter: Is LBUSD ‘Green?’

The Laguna Beach School Board touts itself as being “green.”

The word has several definitions. Here are two. Which is most consistent with LBUSD’s 10-year plan proposal?

1. “Concerned with and supporting environmentalism” (Merriam-Webster.com) or 2. “bad idea, wrong, inappropriate”(Onlineslangdictionary.com).

The Redevelopment Plan calls for 40,000 square feet of new multistory buildings, multi-story parking lots, elevated tennis courts and pools with even higher fences and lights shining directly into homes. In addition, increased water/chlorine evaporation from the large pools, more noise, light and traffic pollution. Bulldozing and relocating tennis courts and pool means dust, noise, diesel trucks and congestion.

Ask a neighbor which definition of “green” characterizes the plan. Please.

Merton Hill, Laguna Beach