Letter: Joseph Alexander Talk a Memorable Evening

Thank YOU, LB Indy for your timely notices and location updates for this memorable evening right here in Laguna Beach.

I was privileged last week to be live audience for Joseph Alexander sharing his story. 100 years old, without rancor, he recounted his experience surviving The Holocaust and his mission of educating the next generations.

Joseph’s poignant and practical telling reached each one of the 300 of us in the Laguna Beach High School Artists Theater, confirmed by the questions and answers which followed. The audience was estimated to be 50-50 Jewish and non and included other Holocaust survivors, American WWII military/descendants, Nazi Germany descendants and teenagers to seniors from Laguna Beach. This most special educational event was hosted by Chabad of Laguna. The promotion and outreach was exceptional to bring together this speaker and audience. Many kudos to Perel and Rabbi Goorevitch. Bravo and Thank YOU. My personal takeaways from Mr. Alexander’s:

Always have faith in God

Do not give up

Do not carry a grudge.

Learning more about the Jewish people and all people is where comprehension, truth, appreciation and respect begin.

Bobbi Cox, Laguna Beach