Letter: Judie Mancuso silent on Prop 47, AB 109

Does Judie Mancuso support strengthening our CA laws against Prop 47 and AB 109?

California’s crime is out of control. The rampant shootings, gang violence, assaults, flash mobs, and looting directly result from our legislature’s soft-on-crime laws. Meanwhile, Judie Mancuso remains silent on Prop 47, AB 109 and a litany of other laws that have increased crime in our state to the likes we haven’t seen for decades. Now she wants to be our assemblywoman! Judie’s silence on the issue tells us everything we need to know about where she stands.

Jennifer Zeiter, Laguna Beach