Letter: Keep Electric Bikes Out of our Wilderness Parks

Mr. Fried’s column “There’s Trouble in Them There Hills” calls for allowing electric bikes in our Laguna Coast Wilderness Park. Here is another column pushing development, but now in the parks. Can nothing remain wilderness?

What is next, paved paths in our backcountry? It is not surprising that the writer also owns a company renting electric bikes and organizing electric bike tours, who can use the local paper for commercial ends. Let’s keep the electric bikes and bike tours out of our wilderness. Laguna Coast Wilderness Park is under pressure from all the development around it, but it is a key aspect of what drew so many of us here.

These are some of the last remaining coastal canyons in Southern California that remain relatively undeveloped. But the pressure continues.

Greg Shaffer, Laguna Beach

