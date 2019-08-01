Letter: Kiss My Flag

Share this:

During my years exhibiting at the Sawdust Festival, I have never been subjected to such thoughtless complaints as levied against me this summer in opposition to my American flag (Betsy Ross style) made of butterfly wings.

Earlier this month, Colin Kaepernick was able to convince Nike to scrap this flag logo from their products (made in China) with allegations that our archival flag is somehow racist. I will not remove or apologize for my flag because of a jock’s complaint.

If we buy into this fake history, why not also discard the Constitution and Bill of Rights? Then let’s see how Kaepernick is sponsored in a country lacking these rights.

These critics can quite simply kiss my flag.

Ken Denton, Laguna Beach