Letter: Laguna Also Known as Love-Guna

My four-year-old nephew has always called Laguna, Love-Guna. Kids really can figure stuff out on their own without much help from us.

Valentine’s Day was a perfect time to take a long walk along the beach to enjoy our beautiful community, especially after the recent fire scare.

Starting around noon at Divers Cove it was low tide and beautiful as ever. At the shoreline, both laughing was a nana throwing a sandy yellow tennis ball to her small granddaughter.

Not sure who was worse, Nana who couldn’t throw straight or the granddaughter who never did catch it, but did it really matter?

Walking toward Heisler, the sun reflected off a pretty shiny red heart-shaped mylar balloon bouquet. Holding the bouquet, was a young woman dressed in a tighter-than-tight and shorter-than-short red dress. She was taking selfies of herself. Smiling and waving to her while giving her a thumbs up, she smiled back flashing a bright white smile, framed by even brighter than bright red lipstick. Continuing around the bend were two ladies holding another heart-shaped balloon bouquet. Both women dressed to the nines in their Valentine’s best. They were sending ballon Valagrams via their cell phones to friends with our beautiful ocean in the background.

Couples were enjoying the awesome sparkly blue ocean as the temperature was heading to the ’80s. Some people holding hands, arm in arm, others were saving tables at Las Brisas, clad in their Valentine’s apparel. A favorite was a white sweater with big red hearts on it.

One could observe lovers sniffing roses in the sunshine or just sipping fresh orange juice mimosas and crunching on warm chips. It doesn’t get better than this, does it? Partners were toasting to the day or maybe to the hopes of times to come.

Two hugging mature women, who you could tell had been best friends forever had just connected by the Inn at Laguna Beach. They were admiring each other’s bright purple silky blouses and wearing way too much jewelry. They must have connected on this day to celebrate their forever friendship. That reminds me I gotta call my sisters today!

Puppy love was abundant with people walking and enjoying their fur babies as a light fog started to roll in. All I can say is that Laguna is a very special place and a day doesn’t go by that it isn’t appreciated. I saw what little Clarkie saw all on his very own. Laguna really is Love-Guna.

Sue Graham, Laguna Beach