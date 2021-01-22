Letter: Laguna Beach Community Foundation Matching Grant

Share this:

Thanks to the leadership provided by new Laguna Beach councilman George Weiss, the City Council set aside a $300,000 matching grant for Phase 2 of the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund as part of the City’s $1.4 million in economic assistance for restaurants, bars, retail and the community.

This is to provide direct financial assistance to individuals and employees living or working in Laguna Beach that have been impacted by COVID-19. All donations made to the Laguna Covid-19 Relief Fund are tax-deductible and will be matched by the City of Laguna Beach up to the $300,000.

Join us in donating to the Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund by going online to lagunacovid19relief.com/donations. Alternately, one may also donate by sending checks to: Laguna COVID-19 Relief Fund, 580 Broadway Street, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Those of us you can give, should do so.

Yours truly,

Johanna & Gene Felder, Laguna Beach