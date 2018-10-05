Letter: Laguna Beach Seniors: Beware of Scam

Share this:

Be on the alert for a scam call from Mr. John Peterson. He will tell you he represents Publishers Clearing House and is calling to tell you that you have won money and he needs to verify the spelling of your name, your address and to schedule when they will come to give you your prize money.

Bottom line is that it is important that you know that Publishers Clearing House never makes phone calls to the winners. I called Cox and they checked the number and had 43 scam complaints on this number. When they get caught, they simply hijack another land line number and they are back in business.

Elsa Brizzi, Laguna Beach