Letter: Laguna Dance Festival was Inspirational

I feel the need to publicly express my experience of the performances at two consecutive nights of the Laguna Dance Festival.

I attended two different shows, on Friday and Saturday nights. They were fabulous! The curating of performers and styles, the execution, costumes, variety, lighting, and music made for an exhilarating experience. During Friday night’s Complexions Contemporary Ballet show, I thought the dance piece was over and blurted a loud, audible “Wow!” – but it was a pause for applause. No disrespect or disruption was intended, but I simply couldn’t help myself. The culmination of all that preceded it and the joy of their performance brought an involuntary verbal reflection of the exhilaration I felt in the essence of my being.

I was expecting a letdown Saturday night after seeing my favorite dance troupe in the world, Complexions, on Friday night. To my surprise and delight, Saturday’s performances by various “Stars of Dance” were spectacular and emotionally rich. I was “wowed” both nights. Amazing!

I believe more than ever we need dance, music, and art as a diversion from the day-to-day political craziness and chaos. The festival’s dance performances were great medicine for my soul.

My wife and I attend many theatre, music, and dance performances, but each year, the Laguna Dance Festival has been one of the entertainment highlights of my year. It continues to inspire and fill me like no other.

I want to offer my appreciation to executive director Joy Dittberner, founder and artistic director Jodie Gates, board chair Karen Wilson, and the rest of the festival team for bringing us this world-class event to our beloved Laguna Beach. I feel blessed to witness and be a part of this great festival.

Stuart Bloom, Laguna Beach