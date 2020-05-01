Letter: Laguna in the Time of COVID-19 – Reimagining Retail

Share this:

I am positive visioning that Laguna will return to reduced but reasonable tourist levels this summer—mostly Southern Californians who will vacation close to home.

But what will our merchant base look like?

We’ve already lost Watermarc and Grove, and it’s hard to imagine many others coming out of this intact. How do you just turn the switch back on—with all the attendant expenses of running a business—when your income went to zero and your debt continued to mount for months? And will there be new rules for social distancing that require reduced seating that will make it impossible for restaurants and other merchants to thrive? It’s hard enough to make it in Laguna when things are good.

The upside to all this is that landlords will now have to think creatively about how to fill their spaces. And that means not only lowering rents, but also soliciting a new breed of merchants who can survive year-round despite interruptions to the tourist industry. Not a “Gucci-fied” town of overpriced, needless ephemera, but an array of artisans and makers of quality, utilitarian goods that support our community and create an infrastructure of resilience. Imagine boutiques proudly selling cookware, plates, cutlery, linens, bedding, tools, furniture, tapestries and rugs that are “Made in California,” “Made in Santa Ana,” or maybe even “Made in Laguna Beach.” It’s something both sides of the aisle can support because it’s a return to what once really did make America great: craftsmanship.

Imagine how it might look for small businesses to have a shot at opening in Laguna. How about converting the movie theater into a makers’ mart, since the business model for a movie theater will never work? How about converting Laguna Drug into an artisan food court? How about a shared commercial kitchen in the canyon for local food production, several community gardens in our area parks, and a pedestrian-only Forest Avenue lined with specialty merchants, like a cheese shop, produce (from our farms, orchards, and community gardens), seafood from our waters, and a bread maker (mmm, I can smell the baking). A completely transformative return to localism. And a quality of life that will bring us downtown again – on electric bikes of course.

Billy Fried, Laguna Beach

