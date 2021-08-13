Letter: Lang Park’s Unused Amphitheater

South Laguna’s Lang Park amphitheater is rarely used yet it is a permanent part of this wonderful city park. Its four levels of seating could easily seat more than 150 people and although city government has put a play lot right where a stage could be, it’s conceivable that music in the park and other presentations could be played out between the play lot and audience.

Other surprises at the park include “Momento”—the colorful ceramic murals with so many interesting details by artist Gerard Stripling in the parks patio and artist Nancy Mooslin’s 1994 installation above the west fence and Coast Highway which she named “Music of the spheres” — which many call “the rings.”

Fred Lang was a landscape designer who lived on Eagle Rock in South Laguna surrounded by luscious jade plants. His namesake park also has a pickleball, tennis and half “pickup” basketball courts, a huge grassy field, two picnic tables, three play lots, a new Girls and Boys club program, The Port teen center, and an Anneliese pre-school, parking lot and restrooms. Lang park is amazing.

Roger Carter, Laguna Beach