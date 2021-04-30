Letter: Leaf Blowers Violations

I applaud the City for hiking fines for littering and drinking alcohol in public places. And for environmental protection laws such as banning plastic to-go containers and straws, the additional trash cans and staff for trash pickup.

There is one law already on the books (perhaps since 2012?) that is equally important but seems to be completely ignored—the ban on all leaf blowers per Laguna Beach Municipal Code 7.25.070(D). Stroll through South Laguna on any given Friday, Saturday or Monday and be prepared for the assault on your ears and lungs from the gas powered leaf blowers all around us.

The code states: “warnings and/or citations may be issued when code enforcement staff view someone using one of these devices. Homeowners who receive complaints will also be sent letters educating them about the laws.”

This strategy isn’t working. What else can be done to enforce this law and bring the fines in line with other assaults on our health and environment?

Respectfully,

Jane Leary, South Laguna