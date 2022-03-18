Letter: Learn To Forgive 

After working 24-7 thinking a vacation was well deserved, we planned a trip to France. Booking a stay at the Four Seasons Paris we hired a limo to take us from the airport to the hotel. Unknowingly we booked the same arrival time as Celine Dion, arriving moments before Celine’s limo was to pull up. Our driver opened the car door to the paparazzi flashing cameras yelling “Celine”. We were alarmed and flattered, realizing we were not the celebrities expected they rushed off to greet the car behind us.

A change in venue can reboot perspective. There is something to be said about being in a new environment. The air smells different, people seem more sophisticated the food tastes a bit better. The hotel was stunningly beautiful, the lobby was full of fresh orchids. It was breathtaking.

After a long journey we decided to dine in. The hotel restaurant was luxurious, they even had tiny benches to rest your handbag. Needless to say there is nothing better than French food in Paris. Our room small yet perfect had a view of the Eiffel Tower. The bed resembled a giant marshmallow covered with a thick down comforter and fluffy down pillows. Waking up in Laguna and falling asleep in Paris was magical. Not sure if fueled by great food and wine or being in a marshmallow cocoon, I fell into a sleep as never before.

Being a basic person with simple beliefs, what I’m about to share might make some think otherwise. The oddest dream came to me the details have not been shared. It may be time to share it now. More real than a dream, transcending beyond boundaries I became energy, it was perfection. Losing a sense of self and becoming a part of something more I dissolved. It was a feeling like when arriving home after being away to long but on steroids.

Suddenly the comfort was disrupted, I started to move back to becoming me again. Realizing this was a dismissal I questioned why? Why are we here? What’s the meaning, the lesson please… enlighten me.

The message was “learn to forgive.” This message was delivered to me, without explanation. What I do know is I’m feeling obligated and responsible to put it out there for others to consider. Just think if we could all “learn to forgive” how much better life and the world could be.

Sue Graham, Laguna Beach