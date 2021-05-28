Letter: Let’s Wear Yellow on June 15

Tuesday, June 15, should be a yellow-letter day for Laguna. Assuming all goes according to health department guidelines, that is the day we are scheduled to officially reemerge from COVID-19 restrictions and resume our pre-pandemic lives.

A year ago, you almost could walk down the middle of Forest Avenue at 5 p.m. on a Saturday night and not see a car coming in either direction. Some people in town actually contracted COVID-19, others lost relatives to the virus, and many of Laguna’s businesses suffered tremendous financial losses. As far as I am concerned, turning yellow next month will be a time to celebrate.

With these thoughts in mind, I’d like to urge my Laguna friends to join me at 10 a.m. on June 15 for a community photo in front of City Hall. I only ask for two things:

Everyone who shows up should be fully vaccinated. Wear something yellow (like a hat, shirt, blouse, skirt or pants for example). Some of you might even want to bring yellow roses or sunflowers.

If you like this idea and want to be in the June 15 photo, please email me at [email protected] Yellow is a great color, isn’t it?

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach