Quantcast
949-715-4100
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter: Liberate Laguna Should Also Strive for Transparency

Posted On 09 May 2019
By :
Comment: 0
Share this:

I just went on Liberate Laguna’s website and the political action committee (PAC) has also become a nonprofit corporation. It says you can donate to either the nonprofit or the PAC. After all the complaints they filed against Village Laguna for its operating structure, they seem to be copying it.

The PAC will still be required to disclose contributions of more than $100 as it did in the last election cycle: Cindy Shopoff, Shopoff Realty Enterprises, $68,500; Michael and Leslie Ray, Sanderson J. Ray Development, $27,000; Mohammad Honarkar, 4G Wireless, $20,000; Samuel Goldstein, Radford Ventures, $20,000; and Chris Dornin, Dornin Investment Group, $10,000; as their major donors. Donations to the nonprofit may not be disclosed to the public.

The source of funding for their deceptive and often untrue mailers and full-page ads may remain in the dark. Is this the dark money they write about? Where is the transparency they seek from others?

 

Darrylin Girvin, Laguna Beach

Share this:
About the Author

Leave a Reply

*





Join the Local's List








Copyright 2019 Firebrand Media LLC | Laguna Beach Independent Newspaper | All Right Reserved.