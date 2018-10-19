Letter: Liberate Megadevelopers in Laguna

Share this:

As you decide on your votes in the Laguna Beach Council election, there are many bits of information that might influence your choice.

Be aware that much of the information might be coming from “Liberate Laguna.” It should really be labelled for what it is: “Liberate Megadevelopers in Laguna”—five major developers who are spending more than $100,000 on an information blitz. What is their agenda?

They want a Council majority, and the people that these Council members appoint to the Planning Commission, to liberate these megadeveloper’s Laguna projects from:

Laguna’s building height restrictions

Laguna’s density of development requirements

Laguna’s parking requirements

Really, anything that prevents their megadevelopment plans in Laguna

Why are these five megadevelopers attacking one candidate, Toni Iseman, so vehemently?

Is it because Iseman is burned out from long Council service? No, anyone who has seen her in action or dealt with her knows she is deeply engaged, knowledgeable, and committed to public service.

Is it because they just want to throw out all incumbents? No, they are quite happy with any incumbent who supports their agenda.

Is it because they are worried Iseman might be re-elected and that she will be a very tough vote to win when they propose multiple megaprojects which require variances from Laguna’s standards that protect our community’s character? Yes, of course.

Is there a lesson for us from Irvine (egad!) local politics? Over the last two election cycles, megadeveloper Five Points and its allies spent more than $3 million to attack quite viciously any Irvine City Council candidates that might hinder their development plans and to advocate Council candidates who were in their pocket. The result: they succeeded in electing a three-person Council majority that has facilitated every megadevelopment proposal that they put forward. The number of building permits approved by Irvine has doubled! Density and traffic are worse. Almost no one in Irvine will claim that the megadevelopers projects have improved the quality of their life in Irvine. Irvine voters finally caught on to the megadeveloper’s expensive and deceptive information blitzes, and recently voted down a scam land swap that Five Points wanted regarding a veteran’s cemetery.

Vote smart. Recognize the real agenda of Liberate Megadevelopers in Laguna before you accept their candidate choices and accept uncritically the overwhelming, million-dollar, deceptive voter information that they are buying and sending to you.

Jim Danziger, Laguna Beach