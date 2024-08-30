Letter: Littering citation difficult to enforce

The firestorm about the perceived overuse and littering of Laguna’s beaches this summer got me thinking about the viability of the littering citation. After considering logistics, it seems to be quite difficult to enforce. So, I found the Records Request button on the city’s website, lagunabeachcity.net, and entered my request. “How many citations for littering were issued for calendar year 2023.”

What would be your guess? 100? 50? More? Less? Thank you, Kristen Berry of the LBPD, for your research. Answer: four.

Duane Allee, Laguna Beach