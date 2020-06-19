Letter: Make the Plaza Permanent

Share this:

Just over two years ago I wrote an article which appeared in the Indy. My final paragraph read: “Will it take a community uprising to take back our downtown? Maybe. I’m in! One thing I shall predict with 100% certainty. One day it will happen. It is inevitable. Unfortunately, maybe not in my lifetime”.

Well I’m pleased to report that I am very much alive and very happy that my dream along with hundreds of others is coming to fruition. I sincerely thank the City for approving what I consider a major milestone. Albeit with a couple of cynical caveats.

1. It didn’t take a “community uprising.” It took an unprecedented pandemic.

2. Is it being done for Lagunans?

3. Is it being done for the Forest Avenue merchants and the subsequent taxes they generate?

4. Or maybe it’s a joyful compromise?

I sincerely hope that the pedestrian plaza is successful to the point that it does become permanent.

And a couple of further comments.

Well done Billy Fried for your indomitable spirit regarding this issue.

I love the Parking Structure concept by Jorg Dubin. A no brainer for me. Where have you been all these years, Jorg?

Maybe with that in place we can make the Laguna Entrance the pretty, landscaped, pedestrian friendly “first impression” that visitors and us locals see. Not a huge parking lot! Check out Santa Barbara for a classic example.

And finally, “The Promenade On Forest”. What’s that all about! Some affected, spurious, nom de marketing! Laguna Beach is not and will never be a Beverly Hills, thank goodness! Please call it what is and should be. Give it some identity. By the people and for the people! Laguna Plaza would work for me. Any other suggestions? Best wishes to all the relieved and happy folk of Laguna.

Gareth Butler, Laguna Beach

