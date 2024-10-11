Letter: Mancuso stands with science

I am writing to express my strong support for Judie Mancuso’s position against using Roundup in Laguna Beach’s Greenbelt. The issue extends beyond human health; it’s about protecting and restoring biodiversity, significantly reduced due to industrial farming practices and chemical overuse. These actions have left our ecosystems—and human health—vulnerable. It’s time to embrace sustainable, long-term solutions.

Industrial farming and chemical use have led to a dramatic loss of biodiversity, weakening ecosystems that once thrived. The loss of diverse plant, animal, and microorganism life threatens natural processes like pollination, water filtration, and soil health, which are vital to the planet and human survival.

Mancuso’s stance is supported by the World Health Organization’s findings that glyphosate is “probably carcinogenic to humans.” Beyond that, glyphosate and other chemicals disrupt ecosystems by killing not only invasive species but also the beneficial plants and animals that maintain healthy ecosystems. Pollinators like bees, critical for plant reproduction and food production, are particularly vulnerable, with declining populations threatening agriculture and ecosystems alike.

The solution lies in rewilding—restoring ecosystems by allowing natural processes to regenerate biodiversity. Rewilding promotes the return of native species, improves soil health, and strengthens ecosystems. Healthy soils, rich with microorganisms, cycle nutrients, store carbon, and support biodiversity. Chemicals like glyphosate destroy this balance, compromising soil fertility and ecosystem resilience. Protecting soil biodiversity is essential for ecological health, food security, and climate mitigation.

Laguna Beach has the chance to lead by rejecting chemicals like Roundup and supporting rewilding practices that restore biodiversity. By doing so, we can enhance ecosystem resilience, improve human health, and ensure a sustainable future. Biodiversity is essential for life on Earth, and preserving it is critical to our survival.

Mancuso’s call to reject Roundup is not only a responsible choice but also a necessary one. Laguna Beach can set an example by embracing rewilding and protecting the biodiversity that sustains us.

Mike Marriner Sr., Laguna Beach