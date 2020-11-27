Letter: Michael Ray is Being Hypocritical

Share this:

In his column last week, Michael Ray left out important information as he was lobbing bombs at Village Laguna. The first is that not only is he a founding member of Liberate Laguna but he was their major donor this year. Interesting that he left out his affiliation while he was attacking Village Laguna. He donated $43,000 to this PAC, $15,000 more than the next highest founder/developer, Sam Goldstein, as reported in the latest obtainable filings. I’m sure more was spent and will come out when the next reporting period ends early next year. Altogether this PAC spent $99,000 in this election according to their 460 filing. Village Laguna spent $13,000. That is $2,000 less than the Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association yet he doesn’t mention that. So tell me – with an $86,000 difference how did David beat Goliath with their candidates?

Ray says it’s because Village Laguna was uncivil and vicious. To me nothing was more vicious and uncivil than what his Liberate Laguna did to Steve Dicterow. The negative flyers, trotting out of irrelevant former mayors and a continual attack on someone’s character is about as low as you can go. Liberate Laguna also went low with Ruben Flores early on. They played to win and didn’t seem to care who they hurt in the process.

George Weiss beat their candidate on the issue of changing the look and feel of Laguna. Village Laguna did not lie about Liberate Laguna’s agenda. They do indeed want to change Laguna to accommodate developer’s self-interests – otherwise why are three developers spending $99,000 (at least) in our small town to influence an election? I’m not affiliated with Village Laguna but when someone accuses others unfairly when in fact they are the ones doing the questionable behavior, well, that’s hypocritical.

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach