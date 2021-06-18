Letter: Misperception in Our Treasured Haven

I am a Laguna Beach resident and a member of Village Laguna, “showing up” as Michael Ray invited people to do in his last week’s column. In the first place, although the letter writer he is addressing, Johanna Felder, is a member and past president of Village Laguna, she is her own person, not “Village Laguna.” But can one blame Village Laguna and its members for getting a bit touchy after years of having their motives constantly questioned? Village Laguna has for 50 years tried its darndest to defend Laguna, to keep it from becoming entirely a destination for tourists and a honeypot for those venal developers that cater to them instead of remaining a treasured haven for those of us who live here.

I did try to read Ray’s piece but was stopped dead when he says Felder “claims Village Laguna (VL) supports the downtown promenade.” In her letter, Felder clearly says “Village Laguna has not taken a position on this or other Promenade proposals.” This is a far too common example of Ray’s misperception (or misrepresentation?) of facts. Although I am used to having to thoroughly check anything he says, I doubt that most people are willing to take the time to do that. Perhaps the Indy should reconsider using him as a regular columnist? Truth matters.

Rosemary Boyd, Laguna Beach