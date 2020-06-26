Letter: music instructor loss not “for the kids”

Share this:

When I was a student at Laguna Beach High School in 1967, my art teacher and I organized a class project to produce wall posters featuring this aphorism:

“Music washes away from the soul the dust of everyday life.”

In these times our children need to hear and make music washing away not just the dust of quotidian life, but the grit of existential fear and social isolation.

Roxanna Ward understood the healing power of music, and had the mystical touch we treasure in gifted educators. Many who pay attention believe she’s gone because our School Board again decided to “support staff” who fired her “no matter what.”

We hear the “For the Kids” campaign slogan at election time, but this was not for kids or the parents trying to manage historically unprecedented hardship.

Knowing it would be unpopular, the education bureaucrats devised a character disparagement strategy to make it look like Ward had done something amiss.

Once again, we need to restore school governance standards for the school board as high as we demand of students and teachers.

Howard Hills, Laguna Beach

