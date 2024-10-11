Letter: NCC, Related California to be commended

I appreciate the thoughtful work Neighborhood Congregational Church and Related California have done to put forward a reasonable plan for much-needed affordable housing that also respects the character of the surrounding neighborhood. Laguna Beach needs to do its fair share. I see that a community plaza and the new spiritual center will be available for the entire community to enjoy.

As a resident of Laguna and a homeowner near the proposed site, I feel that the project team should be commended for incorporating input from the neighbors and finding a middle ground to bring down the unit count while ensuring the project is still viable. I look forward to seeing this project move forward.

Frank Marmolejo, Laguna Beach