Letter: New Proposed Busker Law

There is a new law proposed to limit “buskers” from performing. It restricts where and when they can be around – no street corners, nowhere near a business etc. Does everyone know about this? Where is the uproar? Our beloved tradition and unique character is being stolen right out from under our feet.

Doesn’t Laguna celebrate our artistic expression by heralding our art fairs, museums, galleries and performances all over the world. Don’t we benefit from this reputation? Doesn’t this town cherish its Greeter tradition with history pointing to the original Greeter immigrant in the early days of our little artist colony and every Greeter along the way. We commemorate this “busker” with not one but two public statues, a restaurant named after the unofficial position, a documentary and many unofficial ceremonial opportunities the city and residents benefit from (ie. Patriots Day Parade, Halloween Main Beach Parade, Tourist opportunities, fundraisers he attends etc.). This Law seems disingenuously designed. Please show up to this Tuesday’s City Council meeting. I’m not averse to creating rules for buskers to follow but this law as proposed doesn’t work for Laguna.

And why isn’t the Greeter a paid city position? It should be! If Laguna Beach has a mascot, The Greeter is it. Why are they relegating this important city position of welcoming and individuality to a busker not welcome at our doorstep? Shame on The City Council.

Blythe Wheaton, Laguna Beach