Letter: New Version of “We Shall Overcome”

Louise Shropshire wrote “We Shall Overcome,” the song that helped ignite and define the civil rights movement. Pete Seeger’s rendition made it one of the most powerful songs of the 20th century.

I’m no songwriter or performer, but here’s my rewrite of this famous ballad. I hope you’ll find it timely.

Ukraine will overcome, Ukraine will overcome,

Ukraine will overcome someday;

Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe,

Ukraine will overcome someday.

We’ll walk hand in hand, we’ll walk hand in hand,

We’ll walk hand in hand someday;

Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe,

We’ll walk hand in hand someday.

Ukraine is not afraid, Ukraine is not afraid,

Ukraine is not afraid today;

Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe,

Ukraine is not afraid today.

The truth shall make them free, the truth shall make them free,

The truth shall make them free someday;

Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe,

The truth shall make them free someday.

Ukraine will live in peace, Ukraine will live in peace,

Ukraine will live in peace someday;

Oh, deep in my heart, I do believe,

Ukraine will live in peace someday.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach