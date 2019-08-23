Letter: No-Go for Merry-Go-Round Design

Share this:

I just want to register my “vote” against the design proposed for the Village Entrance.

It looks too Disneyland-ish (almost like a merry-go-round).

I feel we deserve something that is more coastal and even with a hint of ocean conservation since our town does so much to help keep the ocean clean, rescue distressed marine mammals, conserve water, hold environmental educational events (such as the Kelp Festival, beach clean-up, etc.)

No offense to the artist who created this beautiful design, truly, but we need something that emphasizes our love and care of the ocean. This is why we live here and not on Disney’s Main Street.

Michelle Ryan, Laguna Beach