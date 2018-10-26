Letter: No Need to Underground the Canyon

Share this:

This election is quite unique. Never before = City Council Elections has two empty seats and third seat with incumbent who didn’t quit gracefully after 20 years of oppressing property rights, controlling HOA Mentality, Homeless Vagrants, unchecked Spending & Hiring, Bond Proposals, Village Entry Plans losing Parking @ 2x cost, Traffic Congestion, city promoting endless 6 million Visitors – it’s an all-out assault on Residents & our Laguna Lifestyle.

I just can’t stop looking over my shoulder for next foolish scheme City Council dreams up & tries to spend our Hard Earned Tax Dollars on – Village Entrance, or continuing schemes to bury us & our Kids financially = Bond Debt Next 25 years, with their “Fire & Fear campaign” using our tax money-against state laws by spending & promoting City’s yes on p campaign, threatens our homes we want our family to inherit. This Undergrounding Proposal IS about views / those who won’t pay their fair share vs. 80 percent who’ve already paid! There’s no Logical Evidence basis to put mu hometown at Risk with bonds that get you 50 cents for $1 Bonded. That’s Bad Financial advice by Bob Whalen = needs to leave next Election, just like this July’s Freebie Undergrounding recipient Councilmember Toni Iseman needs to as well, this exploitive deal crafted to benefit themselves, leaving us to bear the burden to pay for them – Shameful!

We’ve already mitigated the potential of fires since 1993 October Fire- 2 new Reservoirs, goat eating & man-made Fuel Modification zones that did their job, allowing latest fronts to burn out before they reach us. We’ve got the finest Fire Dept. & assistance available, new OC Choppers as was evidenced- Woods Cyn. Open Space fire by arson – a show of strength & confidence on their abilities, and as a Former OC Paid Call Fireman, I watched their strategy on Bonn Drive all day – performed beautifully – we’re all safe and applaud!

We’re ready already, please have confidence – Vote with Logic, Facts & Evidence of latest fire – Vote not with “fear and debt for free views for others”- by those saying it’s for safety reasons, but have “I Want it Now Views & for Free” selfish motives = leaves us/children paying for old technology almost obsolete.

No need to Underground Canyon – Caltrans already doing their own State work. Only foolish Council Members would propose spending our Tax Dollars when State & SCE have the responsibility to do that.

Bryan Menne, Laguna Beach