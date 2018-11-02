Letter: ‘No on P’ Sign Theft

Share this:

Ms. Zeiter (Letters, Oct. 26, 2018) wrote the Indy to report the theft of “No on P” signs by an individual described as “resident James Kretzschmar.” Mr. Kretzschmar was stopped by LBPD with no resulting arrest or citation, in spite of the stolen signs being in the rear seat of the Bentley automobile being driven by Mr. Kretzschmar. Mr. Kretzschmar was released, with no known consequences, after the signs were recovered from the rear seat of the car that he was driving.

I found the circumstances surrounding the incident to be alarming. In addition to theft, Mr. Kretzschmar’s act would deny an American citizen her right to freedom of expression in a democratic election, arguably the most essential right in a free democracy. Additionally, there is the appearance of inappropriate actions by LBPD and City Manager Pietig, possibly protecting a thief and in support of Measure P.

I Googled the name “James Kretzcshmar” online. I found “James Kretschmar, President at Kretzschmar Commercial Real Estate Services, Orange County, CA.” Is this the same James Kretzschmar who stole the “No on P” signs? If so, why steal “No on P” signs?

Perhaps the Indy could shed some light.

Marcus Young, Laguna Beach