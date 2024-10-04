Letter: No praise for Stefanik

In his guest opinion on Sept. 20, Mr. Monda praised Rep. Elise Stefanik for her demand for a “yes” or “no” from college presidents about whether “calling for the genocide of Jews” constituted a violation of the school’s code of conduct. Praise for Stefanik is misguided if one is concerned about antisemitism. Stefanik has echoed the rhetoric of the “great replacement theory” and used it in her campaign ads in 2021. This is a white supremacist theory that inspired the Charlottesville chant, “Jews will not replace us,” and the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Stefanik has also engaged in the use of the antisemitic trope of the nefarious Jewish power broker, claiming that George Soros is funding “Far Left” campaigns to support “terror groups.” She also is a strong supporter of Donald Trump, who has espoused antisemitic conspiracy theories involving Soros, downplayed the white supremacist march on Charlottesville, and dined with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Monda unfairly accused then-Mayor Bob Whalen of ignoring “the reality that it was Hamas who attacked the Jewish people on Oct 7.” Whalen had pointed out that the resolution adopted on June 27 included that “the lives of innocent civilians” be protected, and that “the humanitarian crisis” and suffering be brought to an end, presumably referring to what Palestinian civilians are experiencing in Gaza.

Monda engages in the categorization of worthy and unworthy victims when he expresses sincere concern about U.S. Jewish college students who are not feeling physically and emotionally safe on some U.S. campuses, while simultaneously criticizing Mayor Whalen for briefly mentioning the goal of relief for Gazan civilians, who are experiencing repeated evacuations, with only what they can carry, to “safe” zones where bombs continue to fall, the physical destruction of homes, hospitals, schools and water/electricity infrastructure, a lack of adequate food (due to blockade of relief supplies), and over 40,000 deaths thus far.

Make no mistake: the events of Oct. 7 in Israel were horrific and are to be unconditionally condemned, and those who lost loved ones or had family members kidnapped deserve our collective sympathy and support. While I do not claim to be optimistic, let us hope that diplomatic efforts can bring about a prompt end to the current escalating violence, bloodshed and misery that is impacting Israel, Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon and the return of the surviving hostages to their homes.

Gary Stewart, Laguna Beach