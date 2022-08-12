Letter: Nod to Our Lifeguards

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
23

On Aug. 2 at 4:15 p.m. at St. Ann’s, my vacationing daughter and I witnessed a lifesaving rescue in heavy surf. Lifeguards Jack and Cole (Jack’s backup from Thalia), quickly swam past big breakers to reel in a middle-aged visitor flailing and tiring after being swiftly carried out by a strong riptide past the large surf perhaps to his end at sea, but for the alert, quick, effective guard work. I hear this is not an unusual summer occurrence on our beaches for our guards who quietly go about their business during challenging times.

Roger Kempler, Laguna Beach

