Letter: Ocean Avenue Parklets

I have noticed that new dining decks have been installed on lower Ocean Avenue in front of the new restaurant moving into the former Laguna Federal site, as well as in front of the Marine Room. In addition, the yellow loading zone in front of the Newsstand, has been eliminated. The Laguna Federal restaurant site already has a large outdoor seating area on site. Why does it need additional curbside dining? This is not a great way for a new restaurant to introduce itself to local residents.

In addition, I have been told that patrons of the Marine Room, which is a bar, now can order food from the taco restaurant on the corner. Therefore, the Marine Room becomes a “restaurant.” Who is making these decisions? Were non-restaurant businesses in the area consulted about the elimination of parking spaces? Explanations are needed.

These dining decks differ from the ones on Forest Avenue, where there is no vehicle traffic. If lower Ocean Avenue becomes a one-way street, as has been proposed, it has the possibility of becoming something of a speedway to the Coast Highway. With the dining decks on the street, there is the possibility of bad accidents, for which the city could be liable. And, who wants to breathe in vehicle exhaust while eating.

Speaking of making Ocean Avenue a one-way street, it’s another not well thought out decision. It will be great for the commuter traffic that comes off the toll road, then down Laguna Canyon Road and on to a one-way Ocean Avenue to the Coast Highway, a regular speedway. It will be lousy for residents, many of whom, including myself, try to stay off the Coast Highway as much as possible. It will be much less convenient to park downtown, especially on lower Ocean Avenue, if the only way out is the Coast Highway. Light needs to be shed on how important decisions such as this are made, along with more opportunities for public input. And it is not too late!

Anne Frank, Laguna Beach