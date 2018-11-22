Letter: Ocean One-Way Proposal Needs More Thought

Share this:

I hope that more thought and study is given to changing the pedestrian crossing at Ocean and PCH to the north. Wouldn’t the simple solution be to green light left turns before allowing pedestrians to cross? I shop at Whole Foods frequently and turn right onto PCH. I also exit the parking lot onto Ocean and turn left (which would be prohibited). Exiting onto Beach and turning left to get to Broadway is hazardous. Let’s make solutions that benefit Lagunans, not commuters who might have to wait an extra minute or two.

James Harrod, Laguna Beach