Letter: Opposition to LBUSD Proposal Taking Shape

The opposition to the school board’s proposal to reconfigure the high school’s aquatic center, tennis courts, administrative building and parking started in a state of confusion. The first board meeting was poorly attended and disorganized because of a lack of communication. However, the opposition has now started to take shape. With great enthusiasm and energy, concerned residents have gotten together and shared their disappointment with this proposal. Articles have been written to frame the discussion. But at the center is Steve Brown’s letter (Laguna Beach Independent, April 14 edition). His brilliant, well-researched letter clearly describes the issue and presents a solution that both sides should be happy with. Like any issue of such magnitude, no one will be fully satisfied. But given all the facts that he has discovered and his creative solution to the problems, his proposal is both fair and well within the budget.

Gene Cooper, Laguna Beach