Letter: Overriding Behavior by Councilmember

As a longtime resident of Laguna Beach, I have from time to time gone to city council meetings and in recent years have watched them via Zoom. We have all been aware at times of the contentious nature of the workings of our city government but what was on display the other night at council was something that compelled me to speak out.

I watched Councilmember George Weiss not only completely disrespect our city manager but also interrupt our mayor during her comment on the library purchase, (both are women). This is not the first time I have observed Weiss display behavior that I can only describe as childish but also that of a person who is not in control of his anger and seems to treat his female counterparts and staff like this is the 1950’s. As a person who ran on a platform of “civility” and “respect”, he continues to show neither and not just at council meetings. He is known to berate staff and talk down to department heads as though he were the final and absolute authority on everything.

He has been censured for his recent Brown Act violation and has stepped over the line many times during his short tenure on council. Weiss has now shown our community who he really is—an angry brooding man-child with no respect for anyone other then what appears to be a small minority of like-minded individuals. Look up “decorum” in the dictionary and Weiss’ name is nowhere to be found. I feel ashamed and sicken by his behavior and I sincerely hope that not only other women but men world agree. Weiss needs to heed his own campaign rhetoric and then go get the book, Civility for Dummies.

Debbie Forsyth, 28-year Laguna Beach resident and Homeowner