Letter: Parking Structure at Presbyterian Church

If what I’m hearing is true, I’m appalled that this plan and concept have been so concealed from the residents of Laguna. I’m outraged by the City Council’s audacity to take it upon themselves to decide if and where a parking structure should even be built within the city limits. Many, many, many of us are opposed to the whole concept.

It’s my belief that it’s time you leave the city alone. Stop trying to change it and to make it available to each and every inhabitant on this planet who wants to visit here. We are a small village and want to remain so. This is our home.

Another concern is water at this point in time. I understand the need for our retail stores and restaurants to have customers, but on the other hand the City is asking us to conserve water while bringing more people in to use it. The City Council should be ashamed of themselves. Let our small village rest in peace.

Sue Osborne, Laguna Beach