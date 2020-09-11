Letter: Parking Structure Idea

Now that it looks almost certain that Laguna Beach is going to construct a new parking facility for our day visitor friends, we should start to think what can the residents gain from this expense.
Perhaps we should trade these newly developed visitor parking spaces with the Coastal Commission for some neighborhood parking restrictions that limit parking, for the same number of spaces as being developed, to resident parking only.
JJ Gasparotti, Laguna Beach
