Letter: PCH is ‘The Laguna Raceway’

While sitting at home reading the Los Angeles Times Sunday edition when on the front page of the California Section, I read of the “breaking news” that our city council passed a dog barking ordinance! The reason I make notice of this is that (right now as I write) seven days a week, 24 hours a day, those of us who reside (myself on the west side of Glenneyre) between Diamond Street and south to the Victoria Street district has to endure what I call “The Laguna Raceway” or “The Winter National Drag Races” on our PCH.

The noise and sound have become deafening at times, not to mention the driving hazard of speeding it has become. Anyone who lives along or near this stretch of PCH knows exactly what I’m referring to. When I’ve questioned officers in our police department or people down at city hall about why this continues with no noticeable abatement, the response is always that they don’t have the resources or manpower to deal with this very serious problem or situation.

How ironic that our city’s priorities (among other things certainly) are record-setting DUI arrests (important) and barking dog noise abatement instead of the very serious situation of speed and noise on our PCH that has continued for the past three to four years with no serious attention.

Mark Judy, Laguna Beach