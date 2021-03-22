Letter: Peter Blake Enablers Should Also Be Censured

Share this:

At the March 9, 2021 City Council meeting, Peter Blake was unanimously censured by his colleagues for violating the City’s Rules of Decorum and Civility Policy. It was enacted in 2019 when according to Mayor Bob Whalen “council meetings had seen an ‘unprecedented’ display of personal attacks intended ‘to embarrass and intimidate either an elected official or other members of the public who don’t share their point of view’.”

Many people wrote to the City Council or spoke at the meeting complaining that councilmember Blake did not treat everyone courteously, listen respectfully, or exercise self-control. It was well documented that Blake had abused many people. But instead of answering the complaints, Blake went on the attack to further abuse those he had previously abused.

Blake was rightfully censured, but what about his enablers? There are just a couple people funding the political action committee Liberate Laguna. In 2018, they spent over $150,000 and we have them to thank for Peter Blake. During the 2020 election, they spent a little less than $100,000. According to Liberate Laguna’s final disclosure statement Michael Ray contributed $57,000, Sam Goldstein $28,000, and Cindy Shopoff $18,000. 93% of the money raised!

The enablers Sam Goldstein, Bill Shopoff, Cindy Shopoff and Michael Ray spoke at the hearing, but only to egg on Blake. They spent their time to attack others including Councilmember George Weiss, including of all things, for asking if Planning Commissioner Jorg Dubin was living in zoning that did not permit housing.

One wonders what vision and development plans Goldstein has for Laguna Beach; in his testimony he described our beloved Laguna Beach as a “dying, decaying, totally fragmented city right now with most of our businesses closed.” Yikes!

Yours truly,

Gene Felder, Laguna Beach

