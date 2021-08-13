Letter: Pickleball at the Center of My Transformation

For the past several years, I have struggled with significant health issues, which are Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, spinal surgery, neck surgery, colon cancer, skin cancer, and a severe dog bite, on my leg, cutting to the bone. The journey through these difficult times has been struggling and lonely, but I have held my head high and tried to travel through this period of my life to the best of my ability.

For several days, as I walked by the tennis courts at Alta Laguna Park, I saw Marc Freije teaching pickleball classes. It appeared to be so much fun that I decided to sign up. Resultantly, a new change of life occurred with Coach Freije and pickleball at the center of my transformation. I was so terrible at the first few lessons that I whiffed far more balls than I hit. But, with the encouragement of this coach, I continued until I could actually enjoy playing. I so appreciate Marc’s patience in working with a “not so coordinated” player and not giving up on me. My focus is now on playing pickleball instead of health issues and I thank Marc for his tenacity in teaching me how to play.

“Piglet noticed that even though he had a very small heart, it could hold a rather large amount of gratitude” (A. A. Milne) as I have for my Coach Freije.

Debby Bowes, Laguna Beach