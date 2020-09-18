Letter: Preserve Public Tennis

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Tennis Association formally announces the formation of our nonprofit 501c(4) political action committee to advocate for the preservation, promotion and enhancement of active recreational facilities and their use in the City of Laguna Beach.

Laguna Public Recreational Facilities Conservancy (LPRFC) goals:

Develop and advocate for legislation, regulations, and government programs to develop, promote, improve and preserve public recreational facilities and programs, and

Conduct research and publicize the positions of elected officials and City Council candidates concerning these issues.

This group organized as a result of the proposed actions by FOA leadership in November 2019 to place temporary storage structures on the tennis courts after giving players a two-day notice by flyer about the meeting to discuss the proposal to convert the courts in two weeks’ time. An examination of the FOA proposal and decision-making process led us to believe that recreational facility users were misled and that public input was completely absent while historical proceedings and promises were ignored or forgotten. Moreover, existing storage space was already in place and more than adequate.

We believe recreational facilities are as important to our town as the natural and artistic treasures that make living in Laguna Beach so special. As we start our membership drive, we want the community to know that tennis court users represent a microcosm of Laguna Beach. Our players span political and socioeconomic spectrums. Our oldest players are in their eighties, and our youngest players are around ten. We are multiracial, of many religious faiths, and we even have a player from the homeless shelter. We are Laguna Beach.

We feel that it is a sad situation when Laguna residents have to form a nonprofit to get their input considered on matters that directly impact their recreational needs. Nevertheless, we look forward to participating in policy decisions that affect active recreation facilities.

Board Members – Charlie Anderson (Treasurer), Gene Nalbandian (President), Byron Nelson (Vice President), Glenn Parrish, and Ray Tang (Secretary). Advisory Board Members – Cynthia Clotzman and Tina Hanson.

Share this: