Letter: Proposed Headlines for the Next Issue

Group of activists and rally goers gather around leaf that fell from tree. Activists plan to sue Mother Nature. What does Mother Nature have to say for herself?

Woman calls police stating she saw what seems to be a homeless person sitting on a park bench during park hours. Turns out she was right. No arrest was made.

New Poll: Every Laguna Beach resident’s biggest fear is having to drive outside of Laguna Beach.

Tourist town, Laguna Beach, plans to build border wall around city because tourists are taking up too many parking spots.

Did You Know? Laguna Beach is a bird sanctuary and protects all species of birds. Except for pigeons, those things are annoying.

New Pageant of the Masters scene to include man sitting on toilet. Inspired by artist who walked in on a man going to the bathroom and that man was like a “deer in headlights.”

Cause to Celebrate: 1,000th motorcyclist was struck by car on Laguna Canyon Road. The city plans to celebrate his injuries by keeping Laguna Canyon Road the exact same.

New Ban: Laguna Beach plans to ban farting in both public and private areas. Taxpayer money will be spent on training new Flatulence Police.

This list was compiled from observations of common themes I have read about in the LB Independent.

Richard Hunsaker, Costa Mesa