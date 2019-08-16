Letter: Proposed Pavilion Would Be an Eyesore

Share this:

I am writing to express my total dismay at the proposed pavilion-style art installation for the Village Entrance Project. This proposal in no way would complement the lovely, balanced design of the existing project. At a height of 33 feet, it simply overwhelms the site and blocks all views to the adjoining hillside. Unlike the understated park-like feel of the new Village Entrance, there is nothing subtle or natural about this proposed installation. As depicted, this circus-like design is an eyesore of the highest order and should be scrapped. For the sake of our town, please reject this proposal.

Randy Lewis, Laguna Beach