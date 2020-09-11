Letter: Re: Council Candidate’s Business Flouts City Law

Share this:

Local businessman Ruben Flores is a candidate for Laguna Beach city council, and readers may have been confused by the front-page article headline.

The article is certainly interesting highlighting that a significant problem for local businesses is their landlords. The article included:

From “$4,000 per month. Since Honarkar’s company took over the property in February 2016, Laguna Nursery’s rent has steadily climbed to $7,850.”

“Laguna Nursery has … use of a garage as an unpermitted office rather than making it available for parking.”

“code enforcement sent a final notice letter threatening to fine Visionscape’s landlord Heisler Laguna, LLC, which is controlled by Mohammad Honarkar, between $100 to $500 per day per violation until the property was deemed complaint.”

“The Laguna Beach Co., another Honarkar corporate entity, has pursued developing the 118-room Museum Hotel. If approved, the project would demolish Laguna Nursery and other buildings on the south side of Coast Highway between Cliff Drive and Jasmine Street.”

Isn’t the City trying to allow merchants and restaurants to utilize outdoor spaces to survive? By comparison, doesn’t this seem minor? “Laguna Beach code enforcement sent Laguna Nursery another letter on Aug. 25 saying it continued to receive complaints of unpermitted outdoor displays on the property and potted plants on the sidewalk. The letter states that records show Laguna Nursery submitted an application for a temporary use permit (TUP) to legalize the displays.” “Unfortunately, the property owner is refusing to sign and therefore, we cannot move forward with issuing a TUP,” Code Enforcement Supervisor Lillian Irish wrote.”

Perhaps the headline should have read “The Landlord of Laguna Beach council candidate’s business flouts city law.” Whatever, I will happily vote for Ruben Flores for Laguna Beach City Council.

Gene Felder, Laguna Beach

