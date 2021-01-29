Letter: Regarding Ann Christoph Comments

Share this:

I wondered how long it would take before the argument about growing a forest in Laguna Beach would come up again (the historical homes issue already has). Sure enough Ms. Christoph who is I understand an arborist but oddly enough still supports eucalyptus trees for many different reasons as a tree to be idolized in Laguna. I strongly urge that citizens of our town realize the potential hazards of growing these trees and not maintaining these that are already planted as we have seen the devastation and destruction of these trees globally. The taller they grow they are more difficult to maintain safely. Most people cannot afford to hire specialized vehicles to safely take the worker up to the heights of many trees to trim them to allow for view preservation, and to minimize their potential for damage due to limbs/branches breaking. Instead these young men are hanging on precariously while trying to hack back growth and this includes palm trees as well. I have often repeated all of the negatives of this tree and yet have to hear a positive for eucalyptus. Also for the last several years the city has made a concerted effort to replace many of dead and dying trees with a variety of trees that do not create havoc and add to the debris going into the ocean through storm drains.

Also, many folks have had their fire insurance cancelled or will be cancelled because of the extensive and massive payouts insurance companies have suffered over the last couple of years. It is not just the insurance companies though (a state-provided policy for fire coverage is available at a stiff premium and deductible) that are involved to cover loss of property, but lives of those living in the area, animals and wildlife are endangered too. Why would we risk all of this for a eucalyptus tree – or because taking responsibility for a poor choice of vegetation to fill our gardens or public area seems according to Ms. Christoph a burden for the property owner. We need to resist the temptation of having a forest in our town and instead make wise choices and enjoy our views that only a few places in the world can enjoy.

I also wonder why Ms. Christoph no longer includes in her credential that she is a founding member of Village Laguna or that she was mayor during the 1993 fire where 400 homes were destroyed and the town turned upside down.

Ganka Brown, Laguna Beach