Letter: Regarding April 12 City Council Meeting

Councilmember George Weiss’s untoward behavior during last Tuesday’s City Council meeting at first had me marvel at Mayor Sue Kempf’s and our City Manager Shohreh Dupuis’ composure.

When it continued with rudely dismissive behavior towards these two strong professional women who serve Laguna Beach every day, it hit me. Coming out of law school, even back in 1980, such patently paternalistic behavior was increasingly called out and vilified. Such obvious discourtesy would never be tolerated in the courtroom, the operating suite, or any other professional environment, period. For that matter, Weiss’s attitude is obviously misogynistic in any setting and was disturbing to witness.

Zero tolerance applies to any such behavior and must be addressed. Weiss needs to sit back, listen, and learn.

Gail Allyn Landau, Laguna Beach