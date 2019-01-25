Letter: Regarding Billy Fried’s Column

Share this:

In last week’s Laguna Beach Independent letters, Jennifer Zeiter’s letter was a great response to the regular liberal rants of Mr. Fried. If we want to read that kind of national political bias, then we can pick up the L.A. Times and/or the N.Y. Times. I support her last paragraph plea: “Please LB Indy, please remove Billy Fried’s columns from our local newspaper. Relegate Fried’s left extremist opinionated rants to the letters to the editor.

Curt Bartsch, Laguna Beach