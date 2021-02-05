Letter: Regarding City Manager Search Coverage

Share this:

I saw your article about the City Council possibly conducting a nation-wide search for a new City Manager by an angry and vocal Village Laguna and was most disappointed in the article and The Indy. The article quoted only people associated with Village Laguna and in the Letters to the Editor, ran only letters from Village Laguna people. This appears to be a consistent theme: the Laguna Beach Independent seems not to be so “independent.” It seems more a mouthpiece for Village Laguna.

Village Laguna wants a “nation-wide search” for a new city manager for only one reason: it does not like Ms. Shohreh Dupuis because she does not reflexively support everything Village Laguna wants. The Indy does not publish that or even question Village Laguna motives. It simply writes what they want without reaching out to the rest of the community for other thoughts.

So I have a solution: rename The Laguna Beach Independent and call it “The Village Laguna Voice.” That would be more accurate than its current title.

Sam Goldstein, Chair of Liberate Laguna PAC