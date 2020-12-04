Letter: Regarding Defending Village Character

Share this:

Dear Ann Christoph. Thank you so much for your astute observations about my lack of knowledge about the meaning of the term, “Village character.”

As a lifelong full-time artist and a 45 year resident of Laguna Beach, your evaluation of my lack of aesthetic understanding has prompted me to take an extra deep dive into my shortfall in regards to fully understanding the meaning of “village character.”

After some considerable time in self-reflection, I have now come to fully understand what the term means. You Ann Christoph are a “village character” as are many who share your myopic views relating to progress! Thank you for helping me understand and define the term so clearly.

Kind regards,

Jorg Dubin, Artist and Laguna Beach Planning Commissioner