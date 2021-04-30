Letter: Regarding – For Many Lagunans Earth day is Everyday

How exciting it is to see the community of Laguna Beach showing great leadership in protecting our beautiful planet, mother earth, not just on Earth Day but every day! We need to take better care of our planet so that future generations will be able to enjoy the same quality of life that we do today. We need to consciously use less plastics, and we need to clean up after ourselves and others in order to protect our unique beach community in Laguna and all that it offers with its gorgeous beaches and protective tree canopy.

As Thomas Osborne so eloquently stated in the Independent, we must have governmental policies at all levels that reduce the carbon emissions in the atmosphere. We hope that Laguna Beach will join Irvine, Huntington Beach, Fullerton, and Buena Park in selecting community choice energy, one important way to provide more efficient and cleaner energy usage at more reasonable costs. We do need to support businesses who show leadership in reducing carbon in our atmosphere. Everyone deserves cleaner air and water. My husband and I see Laguna Beach as a leader in protecting our environment.

We live in Laguna Niguel, but we play in Laguna Beach. We enjoy going on Ruben Flores’ garden walks through Laguna Nursery because he inspires us to appreciate our environment and to create beauty with trees and plants! We love our beach walks and the Laguna Playhouse. We frequent Zinc Cafe, Harley’s, and Lumberyard, and we love the Pageant of the Masters and the Festival of Arts Show where my brother-in-law Dennis is an artist. My husband Doug volunteers at Pacific Marine Mammal Center. We find joy in the local birds and sea animals of Laguna, too. We all need to protect the natural beauty around us.

We hope that our City of Laguna Niguel will watch what you are doing in Laguna Beach and will follow your leadership in signing up for community choice energy and in endorsing the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, HR 2037. Laguna Beach is a gem of a city!

Pam and Doug Carrie, Laguna Niguel